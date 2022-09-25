Skip to Content
today at 4:12 AM
Published 12:42 PM

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 12:42PM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses.
Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink
plenty of water.

