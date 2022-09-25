Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:50AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is

especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can

reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.