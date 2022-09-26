Heat Advisory issued September 26 at 8:54PM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 100.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is
especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can
reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.