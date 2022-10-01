Flash Flood Warning issued October 1 at 3:18PM PDT until October 1 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

normally dry washes, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County, along California Highway

177 northeast of Desert Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.