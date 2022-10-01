Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:57 PM
Published 3:18 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued October 1 at 3:18PM PDT until October 1 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
normally dry washes, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County, along California Highway
177 northeast of Desert Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content