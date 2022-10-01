Flash Flood Warning issued October 1 at 6:23PM PDT until October 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 623 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding on

California Highway 177 north of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

normally dry washes, highways, streets and

underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County, along California Highway

177 northeast of Desert Center.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.