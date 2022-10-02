Special Weather Statement issued October 2 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 244 PM MST/244 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Ripley, or 34 miles north of

Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Palo Verde, Cibola and East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 155.

CA Route 78 near mile marker 80.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.