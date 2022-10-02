Special Weather Statement issued October 2 at 6:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 618 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles southwest of Cibola, or 31 miles northwest of Martinez Lake.

This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Imperial County.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 48 and 62.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.