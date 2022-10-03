Flash Flood Warning issued October 3 at 1:16PM PDT until October 3 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 116 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Goffs road and low water crossings on
US-95 south of the Nevada State Line will be affected.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.