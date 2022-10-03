Flash Flood Warning issued October 3 at 1:49PM PDT until October 3 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 149 PM PDT, Scattered thunderstorms near Goffs road continue to
develop this afternoon and areas of Flash Flooding remain likely.
Radar estimates between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the
past hour. Low water crossings and drainages crossing Goffs road as
well as US-95 south of the Nevada Stateline may be impacted.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.