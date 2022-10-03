Special Weather Statement issued October 3 at 4:14PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 413 PM MST/413 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Big River, or 14 miles southwest

of Parker. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Midland and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 118 and 142.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 13 and 36.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.