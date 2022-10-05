Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 2:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 50 and 65.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.