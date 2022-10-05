Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 3:24PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 323 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles northeast of Brawley, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Glamis.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 34 and 45.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.