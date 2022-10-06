Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 6 at 4:07PM PDT until October 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Visibility could fall to as low as one mile in blowing
dust and sand…and could briefly fall to less than one-quarter
of a mile in local areas.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A gust front heading west from Imperial
County will enter into Eastern portions of San Diego and
Riverside Counties around 5 pm this evening. Be alert to rapidly
changing weather conditions!
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.