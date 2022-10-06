Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 6 at 2:26PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 226 PM MST/226 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Martinez Lake, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 48 and 59.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

