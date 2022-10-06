Special Weather Statement issued October 6 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 415 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Westmorland, or 18 miles north of Brawley, moving

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Calipatria, Slab City, Niland and Wiest.

This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 28 and 44.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.