Special Weather Statement issued October 6 at 5:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 522 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northeast of Brawley, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Glamis, Alamorio and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 44 and 53.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 40.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 30.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.