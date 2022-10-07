Special Weather Statement issued October 7 at 4:13PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Moreno Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Riverside, Moreno Valley, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Colton, March
Airforce Base, Sun City, Lake Mathews, Woodcrest, Menifee, Wildomar,
Canyon Lake, Lakeview, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Quail
Valley, Nuevo and Sedco Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.