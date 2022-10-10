Flash Flood Warning issued October 10 at 12:56PM PDT until October 10 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 1256 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. MRMS indicates that up to 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima, Kelso, Nipton, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground,

Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road, Morning Star Mine Road, Cima Road,

Kelso Cima Road, and Kelbaker Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.