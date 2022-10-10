Flash Flood Warning issued October 10 at 2:34PM PDT until October 10 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 234 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. MRMS indicates that up to 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County including Excelsior
Mine Road and Kingston Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.