Flash Flood Warning issued October 10 at 2:36PM PDT until October 10 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 236 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. MRMS indicates that between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Kelso, Nipton, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground,
Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road, Morning Star Mine Road, Cima Road,
Kelso Cima Road, and Kelbaker Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.