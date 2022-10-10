Flash Flood Warning issued October 10 at 3:46PM PDT until October 10 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. MRMS estimates that between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County including Excelsior

Mine Road and Kingston Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.