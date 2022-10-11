Flash Flood Warning issued October 11 at 2:59PM PDT until October 11 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 700 PM PDT.
* At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Box Canyon Road and mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.