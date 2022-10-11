Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 3:12PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, moving north at 5 mph.

