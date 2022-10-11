Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 3:12PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

