Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:09AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with 40-50+ mph wind gusts

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An incoming low pressure system will

bring gusty west/southwesterly winds to the region on Saturday

afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of

the associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.