Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:09AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with 40-50+ mph wind gusts
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An incoming low pressure system will
bring gusty west/southwesterly winds to the region on Saturday
afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of
the associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday
morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.