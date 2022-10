Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 12:55PM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. Locally higher gusts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An incoming low pressure system will bring

gusty west-southwesterly winds to the region Saturday

afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of the

associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.