High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 1:09PM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility

are likely along I-15 near Barstow.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high-profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.