Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:57 PM
Published 1:09 PM

High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 1:09PM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility
are likely along I-15 near Barstow.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high-profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

