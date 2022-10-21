High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 1:09PM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility
are likely along I-15 near Barstow.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high-profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.