High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 1:33PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the
passes and along the desert-facing slopes.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.