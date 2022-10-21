High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 1:33PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys

and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the

passes and along the desert-facing slopes.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.