High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 4:25AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power
outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.