High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 4:25AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM Sunday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

