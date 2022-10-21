High Wind Warning issued October 21 at 8:11PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph,

except up to 75 mph along the desert mountain slopes expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds

through the passes and along the desert-facing slopes.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust

across the desert region may create poor visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.