Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 1:33PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest
winds near the mountain slopes.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.