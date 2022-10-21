Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 1:52AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
southern Nevada. This includes the Morongo Basin…Lake Mead
National Recreation Area…Kingman metro area…and Death Valley
National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dangerous boating conditions with large waves will capsize small
vessels.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

