October 22, 2022 3:57 AM
Published 8:11 PM

Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 8:11PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
Strongest winds near the mountain slopes.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at
times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

