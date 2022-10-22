High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 1:01PM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility
are likely along I-15 near Barstow.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.