High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 10:55AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada,

Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along

Interstate 15 in the vicinity of Mountain Pass. Blowing dust may

limited visibility at times as well.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.