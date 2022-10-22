High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 1:09PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, except
65 to 75 mph along the desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds
through the passes and along the desert-facing slopes.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust
could reduce visibility at times in the deserts.
Use caution if you must drive.