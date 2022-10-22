High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 4:25AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility

are likely along I-15 near Barstow.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.