High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 4:36AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, except
up to 75 mph along the desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the
passes and along the desert-facing slopes.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust
reducing visibilities in the deserts.
Use caution if you must drive.