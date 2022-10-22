Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 10:55AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous boating conditions with large waves will capsize small vessels. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. This includes the Morongo Basin…Lake Mead National Recreation Area…Kingman…and Death Valley National Park.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts possible.

