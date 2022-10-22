Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 10:55AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada. This includes the Morongo Basin…Lake
Mead National Recreation Area…Kingman…and Death Valley
National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Dangerous boating conditions with large waves will
capsize small vessels.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.