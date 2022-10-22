Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 8:21PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
Strongest winds near the mountain slopes.
* WHEN…Now through 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at
times. Strong cross winds in some areas may make driving
hazardous.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.