Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 8:21PM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at times. Strong cross winds in some areas may make driving hazardous. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest winds near the mountain slopes.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

