High Wind Warning issued October 23 at 3:44AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph on the

desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds

through the passes and along the desert-facing slopes.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.