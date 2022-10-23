High Wind Warning issued October 23 at 3:44AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph on the
desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds
through the passes and along the desert-facing slopes.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.