Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 8:11PM PDT until October 24 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts to 55 MPH near the Cajon Pass and in the
Santa Ana Canyons.
* WHERE…Near and below the Cajon Pass to the Santa Ana
Mountains. Also, from below the Morongo Pass, through and
below the San Gorgonio Pass to near Beaumont.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. Strongest
between 3 AM and 11 AM.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.