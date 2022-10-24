Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 2:14AM PDT until October 24 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.