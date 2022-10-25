Lake Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 1:22PM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area… primarily Lake

Mohave… and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 2 feet on

area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A weather system will drop through the

region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, increasing north

winds along the Colorado River Valley, with highest speeds

between Laughlin/Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Isolated

gusts above 40 mph possible.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.