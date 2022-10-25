Skip to Content
Published 1:22 PM

Lake Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 1:22PM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area… primarily Lake
Mohave… and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 2 feet on
area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A weather system will drop through the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, increasing north
winds along the Colorado River Valley, with highest speeds
between Laughlin/Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Isolated
gusts above 40 mph possible.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

National Weather Service

