Lake Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 1:22PM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area… primarily Lake
Mohave… and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 2 feet on
area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A weather system will drop through the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, increasing north
winds along the Colorado River Valley, with highest speeds
between Laughlin/Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Isolated
gusts above 40 mph possible.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.