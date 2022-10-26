Lake Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 2:25PM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for
small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods of
blowing dust will also be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push through the area
overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest
winds are expected during the morning hours, and lessening
through the afternoon.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.