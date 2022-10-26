Lake Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 2:25PM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHERE…Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on

Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for

small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods of

blowing dust will also be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push through the area

overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest

winds are expected during the morning hours, and lessening

through the afternoon.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.