Lake Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 2:27AM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
possible. High waves on Lakes Mead, Mohave, and Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on
area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Periods of blowing dust will also be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push through the area
overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest winds
are expected during the morning hours, and lessening through the
afternoon.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.