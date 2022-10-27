Lake Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 4:10AM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHERE…Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on

Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions

for small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods

of blowing dust will also be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front is pushing through the area

this morning. Strongest winds are expected during the morning

hours, and lessening through the afternoon.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.