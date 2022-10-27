Lake Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 4:10AM PDT until October 27 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
possible. High waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions
for small craft. Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods
of blowing dust will also be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front is pushing through the area
this morning. Strongest winds are expected during the morning
hours, and lessening through the afternoon.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.