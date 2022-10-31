Wind Advisory issued October 31 at 2:06AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains
of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly lowered
visibilities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger winds up to 55 mph
possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of the
southern Sierra in Inyo County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.