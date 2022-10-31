Wind Advisory issued October 31 at 2:06AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains

of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly lowered

visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger winds up to 55 mph

possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of the

southern Sierra in Inyo County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.