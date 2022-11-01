Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 12:58PM PDT until November 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of stronger winds are
expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.