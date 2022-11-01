Skip to Content
today at 8:42 PM
Published 12:58 PM

Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 12:58PM PDT until November 2 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of stronger winds are
expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

