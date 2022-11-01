Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 12:58PM PDT until November 2 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of stronger winds are

expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.