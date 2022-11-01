Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 2:44AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains
of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly
lowered visibilities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger winds up to 60 mph
possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of the
southern Sierra in Inyo County. Strong cross winds are possible
across US-395, especially between Olancha and Lone Pine.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.